BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
February 22, 2019 - LETTERS – Boyne students need flu vaccine
February 22, 2019 - Attempts to remove Dept. of Ed. watchdog?
February 22, 2019 - Girls encouraged to join Cybersecurity competition
February 22, 2019 - Cleaning MI’s drinking water
February 21, 2019 - BCPS Board of Ed business

Cleaning MI’s drinking water

— February 22, 2019

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive order to continue moving forward on her commitment to create the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), which will fight for clean drinking water, protect the Great Lakes, mitigate PFAS, and address climate change.

 

The new executive order was issued to replace Executive Order 2019-2, which was voted down on a party-line vote by the Michigan Legislature.

“Every Michigander deserves safe, clean drinking water, and I’m not going to let partisan politics slow down the important work that needs to get done right now to protect public health,” said Whitmer. “That’s why I’m taking action to sign this new executive order so we can start cleaning up our drinking water, protect the Great Lakes, and take action to address climate change.”
Executive Order 2019-6 restructures the Department of Environmental Quality as the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, which will be focused on improving the quality of Michigan’s air, land, and water, protecting public health, and encouraging the use of clean energy.
The new department will serve as a full-time guardian of the Great Lakes, our freshwater, and our public water supplies. EO 2019-6 requires submission to the legislature and takes effect after 60 days.
Per the order, the Environmental Science Advisory Board will be eliminated. The Environmental Rules Review Committee and the Environmental Permit Review Commission will remain intact while the governor awaits a response from the Attorney General on the legality of these commissions.
Executive Order 2019-2 received strong bipartisan support from Michigan businesses, environmental groups, and advocates such as Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Governor Snyder’s former director of the Department of Environmental Quality, Heidi Grether.
Full executive order:

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Winter Storm Watch

Issued:
3:36 AM EST on February 23, 2019
Expires:
7:00 AM EST on February 25, 2019
Snow
Saturday
Snow
80%
Rain
Saturday Night
Rain
100%
Snow
Sunday
Snow
90%
Snow Showers
Sunday Night
Snow Showers
70%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

February 2019
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  