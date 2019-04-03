Classic Rock The Bear on-air changes

Black Diamond Broadcasting is pleased to announce some on-air changes on Classic Rock the Bear, …

“Mornings with Omelette and Guy Dark” starts your day on the Bear, followed by familiar afternoon host, Jay Roberts, who will be moving from afternoons to mid-days (10am – 3pm) effective April 1st. Jay will host your day time listening, whether in the car, at home or at work.

Kim Carson will take over afternoons (3pm – 7pm) on the Bear.

Kim was recently selected by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters as “Morning Radio Personality of the Year”, and was also previously named by the Detroit News as “Best Evening Radio Personality.”

Kim is also an author and serves as an inspirational feature writer for “Women’s Lifestyle Magazines.”

Kim will entertain listeners with her insightful wit and her passion for Classic Rock and northern Michigan.

NASCAR Steve will be leaving his mid day air-shift to focus more time on his responsibilities as the “Promotions Director” for all of the Black Diamond stations.

NASCAR Steve will continue to be heard during the weekend on Classic Rock the Bear, as well as continue to provide his NASCAR reports exclusively on Black Diamond stations.

