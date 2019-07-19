City OKs tax abatement, river jumping ord.

Boyne City Commissioners approved a number of agenda items at their Tuesday July 9 regular …

Boyne City Commissioners approved a number of agenda items at their Tuesday July 9 regular bimonthly meeting—including the Lofts on Lake tax abatement proposal, and Boyne River jumping ordinance.

Lofts on Lake PA 210

Public Hearing

Consideration of a public hearing and to adopt the Resolution to approve a Commercial Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate for Lofts on Lake Street for the development at 100 and 120 Lake Streets and 114 State St. and authorize the city to execute the Tax Incentive Agreement.

Mac McClelland provided a summary of the project and overview of PA 210.

This act encourages the rehabilitation of commercial property by abating local property taxes generated from a new investment for a period of up to 10 years. The proposed project is for the development of a three-story, mixed-use building with commercial space on the first floor and 42 residential units at 80 percent Average Median Income rental rates for Charlevoix County.

Lofts on Lake Street, LLC is owned by Michigan Community Capital, an independent non-profit public charity funded through various public and private sources with a mission to invest in communities to support underserved individuals and families in Michigan.

Public Comment

Ross McLane said he had no opposition to the project.

Barbara Malpass-Young had questions about contaminated soils and where they would go. She expressed concerns about current storefronts that are empty.

Chris Liesmer said her concerns were about the units being used as short-term rentals and that a single person would not be able to afford the rent. She was also concerned about the commercial space not being filled.

Ron Crozier said he has talked to the locals and they don’t want this project, and that there isn’t enough parking to accommodate the project.

Board Discussion

Boyne City Commissioner Ron Grunch said he thinks this project is win-win and is in support of it.

Boyne City Commissioner Dean Solomon said his concerns have been addressed and gave kudos to all involved in this complicated project.

Boyne City Commissioner Sally Page said this is a good project and that it is well-planned.

Boyne City Commissioner Hugh Conklin and Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer agreed the project will be good for the community.

The motion was unanimously approved by a vote of 5-0.

Alley Hearing

Consideration to hold a public hearing and, based on all the information received, approve the request of Richard Wright to vacate 198 feet of the alley north of Edmund, south of Division, west of Hull and east of Sydney Streets.

Boyne City Planning Director Scott McPherson discussed the request to vacate a portion of the alley. He said the city’s planning commission supports the request, and staff foresee no future need for the property.

There was no public comment on the matter.

The motion was approved 5-0.

River Jumping Ordinance

Consideration to adopt the proposed ordinance to prohibit jumping into the Boyne River under certain circumstances.

The proposed ordinance reads as follows:

Sec. 34-9. – Jumping into bodies of water from man-made structures prohibited.

Jumping or diving into the Boyne River from any man made structure, or from any elevated height from any property owned by the City of Boyne City shall be prohibited.

(1) – On property owned by the City of Boyne City, a person shall not jump or dive into Lake Charlevoix or the Boyne River from any man-made structure, or from any object higher than the riverbank (including, but not limited to, docks, walkways, trees and fences).

(2) – A person who violates subsection (1) is guilty of a Civil Infraction. (3) – The City manager or his/her designee may authorize in writing, permission for exemptions to sections (1).

Boyne City resident Ron Crozier asked why the city is trying to stop people from jumping into the river as he has never heard of this being a problem.

The resolution was unanimously approved.

Pavement Marking

Consideration to approve the contract extension offer from M&M Pavement Marking, Inc. of Grand Blanc MI in an amount not-to-exceed $30,000.

The motion was unanimously approved.