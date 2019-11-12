Cindy Banner Assistant Coach of the Year

On Friday Nov. 8, Boyne City Assistant Cross Country Coach, Cindy Banner was awarded the …

On Friday Nov. 8, Boyne City Assistant Cross Country Coach, Cindy Banner was awarded the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association (MITCA) Assistant Cross Country Coach of the Year at the annual Cross Country clinic.

Cindy Banner has been the the Rambler Assistant XC Coach for 6 seasons.

She started coaching when her daughter Kaitlyn was a senior captain for the Rambler XC team.

Cindy works as the lead physical therapist at Munson’s Boyne Rehab Center.

In the nomination letter to MITCA, it was noted how she has helped many injured athletes return to play through therapy.

She has a special connection with the XC team members and members of other BCHS sports teams.

Cindy is a volunteer assistant for the Rambler Track & Field team working with sprinters and relay teams.

Cindy and her husband Bob have two children, Kaitlyn who is a graduate student at Western Michigan University and Phillip who is a BCHS Sophomore.