Christmas and New Year’s events

Lessons and Carols

St. Mary of the Assumption Church of Charlevoix will host “Lessons and Carols” on Sunday Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. “Lessons and Carols” is a service of Scripture, song and prayer that dates back to the late 19th century.

The “Lessons” lead us to reflect upon nine different scriptures that take us from the Book of Genesis and the story of the Fall of Man to the Gospel of Matthew’s recording of Jesus’s story and his Great Commission to preach the Good News. Each lesson is accompanied by a carol and prayer.

The service will be followed by an informal reception in the Parish Center. For more information, please call the Parish office at 547-6652.

Boyne Catholic Christmas

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community offers many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality in the Fourth Week of Advent:

Christmas Eve & Day, New Year’s Masses:

Christmas Eve:

6 p.m. St. Matthew – Boyne City

9 p.m. St. Matthew – Boyne City

Christmas Day: 9 a.m. St. Augustine

• Eve of Mary Dec. 31, 5 p.m. St. Augustine in Boyne Falls

• Mary, the Mother of God Jan. 1

10 a.m. St. Matthew, Boyne City

Christmas eve & Day

Presbyterian Church continues free community Christmas dinner Dec. 25 – Noon to 2 p.m.

The First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City will continue its tradition of offering a free Christmas Dinner for anyone and everyone in the community from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 25.

The church is located at 401 S. Park St. Please use the Pine St. entrance.

Rev. Elizabeth Broschart said Boyne City area residents are invited to join us for a Christmas Dinner as we celebrate the birth of Christ and join our hands in fellowship.

If you would prefer not to eat alone, please join us. The congregation is cooking a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings.

The dinner is paid for by contributions from the congregation, the public and local grocery stores.

Anyone who would like to support the effort may call 582-7983.

On Christmas Eve, First Presbyterian will have worship at 7 p.m. They invite you to join them for a service of carols, the Christmas story, Communion, and candlelight.

EJ UMC Christmas Dinner

The East Jordan United Methodist Church is offering a free Community Christmas Dinner Wednesday, December 25 from 1-3pm. The dinner will be served buffet style and features traditional holiday food, with ham and turkey, and all the fixings. Please join us for food and fellowship on Christmas Day at the United Methodist Church, 201 Fourth St. Take-out available. Info @ 536-2161.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

It’s time to make plans to celebrate the New Year and Downtown Charlevoix will be celebrating New Year’s Eve with the 8th Annual Bridge Drop.

On December 31st, starting at 1pm, there will be a variety of both family friendly and adult focused events hosted throughout downtown. All the events are leading up to two world class fireworks shows beginning at 9pm followed by a final firework display at midnight.

Horse drawn wagon rides on the corner of Bridge and Mason, s’mores, hot cocoa and a snow sculpture contest in East Park.

Charlevoix Cinema III will be playing Lego Movie 2, for free at 4:30pm. The countdown to the new year will be marked with the dropping of the Memorial Drawbridge right before midnight.

More at bridgedrop.com