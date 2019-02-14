Chocolate-Covered Boyne Feb. 15-16

The event includes at least 30 locations offering chocolate treats and sales.

The 12th annual Chocolate-Covered Boyne returns Friday and Saturday Feb. 15-16.

The event includes at least 30 locations offering chocolate treats and sales.

The Chocolate Dessert Tasting and Contest will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Dessert tastings will start at 11 a.m. with the judging and award at 1 p.m.

The dessert tasting and contest will take place at Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen, the winner of last year’s contest.

Restaurants can sign up for the dessert contest by emailing this form to bcmainstreet@gmail.com.

Participating businesses:

52 Weekends: 14% off store-wide on all non-sale merchandise. Enter to win a Chocolate-Covered Boyne gift basket. Feb 14th and 15th

A-Beautiful Nails: 10% off when you get a mani & pedi with red polish

Alpine Chocolat Haus: 25% off store-wide on the 15th and 16th, samples available

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Northern Michigan Escapes: Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes! Friday February 15th only.

Boyne Arts Gallery: giving out a chocolate kiss with a free entry for a drawing of $25 gift card to the Boyne Arts Gallery

Boyne City Bakery: $1 off hot chocolate

Boyne City Hall: Chocolate treats, Friday only

Boyne City Hardware: Saturday Chili Cook-off benefiting the Boyne Area Free Clinic + Miles’ Hot Chocolate Stand. 20% off sleds all weekend

Boyne City Farmers Market: Shop the market for a chance to win $20 in market bucks!

Boyne Co-op: 30% off Carhartt Gloves & Socks and 20% off Yooper Chooks & Stormy Kromers. We will also have free Dog Treats

Boyne District Library: Snowy Day Storytime with snow exploration stations 10a-12p on the 16th

Boyne Mountain Resort – Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Dinner Specials with great chocolate desserts, $59/couple.

Boyne River Inn: Featuring inside-out German chocolate cake for dessert

Boyne Trading Company: Store-wide sale and sweet chocolate treats – Save 25 to 40% off store-wide

Cafe Sante: Tasty chocolate choices for dessert: chocolate mousse, pot ‘de creme, and flourless chocolate torte

Challenge Mountain: Fill a bag with clothes for only $6. Store hours are: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Coldwell Banker: Free hot chocolate, assorted chocolates and chocolate chip cookies, Feb 15th from 9am to 5pm &16th from 10-2pm

Country Now and Then/Up the Lazy River: Chocolate treats and up to 50% off select items throughout the store

Forgotten Treasures Consignment: 20-50% off store-wide

Grain Train: In-store chocolate samples and a raffle for a chocolate lovers gift basket at the end of business Saturday, February 16th

Huff’s Pharmacy: 50% off all fine jewelry

inspired living: 25% off anything red

Karen Walker Photography: Puppy Love Photo Special: photo of your dog $39, includes 8×10 print. Flower crown props available

Kilwins Boyne City: Buy 1 slice of fudge, get 1 slice free of equal or lesser value. Fudge and chocolate treat samples

Lake Street Pub: Featuring ultimate cookie sundae! Special price of $6.75 or half for $4

Local Flavor Books: 50% off original retail price store-wide (excludes coffee), 20% off bulk coffee until noon, featuring chocolate flavored drinks

Long Road Distillers: Truffles & spirits pairing

Mary’s of Boyne – Chocolate treats, spend $50 to get in drawing for door prizes. 50% off all regular-priced Fall/Winter apparel

North Harbor Real Estate: Chocolate Fondue

Outdoor Beerdsman: Chocolate Brownies & 30% off store-wide

Peninsula: Shop our sale items (most of the store) 30-70% off!

Red Mesa Grill: Featuring a Chocolate Raspberry Martini – Godiva Chocolate, Creme de Cocoa, Chambord and Rasperry Purée

Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen: Chocolate beer, Dessert Contest host on Saturday

The Wine Emporium & Market:Chocolate treat samples and 10% off wine and specialty food

The Venue at BC Lanes: 2 for $25 – includes 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and 2 desserts

Photo by Pexels.com | Pixabay.com