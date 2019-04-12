Children’s health fair April 13

Events

Featured

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 61

For 29 years, northern Michigan community agencies have been participating in the McLaren Northern Michigan …

For 29 years, northern Michigan community agencies have been participating in the McLaren Northern Michigan Children’s Health Fair.

Taking place in April, the “Month of the Young Child,” this free education focuses on events and activities for newborns to 12-year-olds.

Providing a fun family atmosphere, the Children’s Health Fair is an educational environment where parents can learn best practices to keep children healthy and safe.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the Petoskey Middle School, located at 801 Northmen Drive, off of Mitchell Street in Petoskey.

The event will have many activities for parents and children, including:

• Action Hero Fun Run – held outside. Bring a “hero” cape (weather permitting)

• Fire engine and helicopter tours (weather permitting)

• Face Painting

• Crafts

• Child Fingerprinting and DNA completion provided by Petoskey Public Safety for the National Child Identification Program

• Meet & Greet with Characters throughout the day

• Special Preview of “Junie B. Jones, JR” Play at 11:30 a.m.

• Hands-on activities

• Prize raffle

• Free Cycle BookBin (Bring a gently used book and take one home)

There is a low-cost lunch available at the event for $3 each or $8 for the family.

For more information about the McLaren Northern Michigan Children’s Health Fair, call 800-248-6777.