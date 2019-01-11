Children of the American Revolution meet Jan. 13— January 11, 2019
Le Grande Traverse Society will hold its January monthly meeting at the Traverse Area District Library.
Since January 23rd is National Reading Day, our program will be about exploring the resources that are offered by our local library.
Members and prospective members won’t want to miss this fun meeting that will begin with a Library Tour and Scavenger Hunt by library staff.
After a short business meeting, everyone will practice reading some of their family’s old handwritten letters and documents.
Then we will create a library display that promotes our society and shows how our members serve their communities and veterans.
A box will be there to collect books for the USO’s Read2Connect Program that supports military children’s literacy, so please bring a couple of books to donate to this project.
This month our society has volunteered again to read a story to the veterans at Medilodge. Prospective C.A.R. member, Leila Krenselewski (age 8), will be reading, “Gingerbread for Liberty”, a book she borrowed from the library based on the life of Christopher Ludwick, a forgotten hero of the American Revolution. Last month, member, Shaelyn Brewer (age 13), read “Mooseltoe” and “Snow Friends” to the veterans.
The monthly adult story reading is the focus of the local DAR Job Winslow Chapter’s Literacy Promotion Committee to enhance the literacy of those who may no longer be able to physically hold a book or who cannot see the printed word while also engaging those whose memory is getting a little fuzzy.
“Not only that,” Shaelyn said, “It really made me feel good!”
Attend this meeting and become inspired to volunteer to read or to find some other service project within the community that will give back to those who have sacrificed so much. Join the C.A.R. and make a difference in your community!
The Children of the American Revolution was founded in 1895 and is the oldest, largest children’s patriotic organization in the country.
The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution trains good citizens, develops leaders and promotes a love of the United States of America and its heritage among young people.
For more information about the meeting and the Children of the American Revolution, please email legrandetraversesociety@gmail.com