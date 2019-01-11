Children of the American Revolution meet Jan. 13

Le Grande Traverse Society will hold its January monthly meeting at the Traverse Area District …

Le Grande Traverse Society will hold its January monthly meeting at the Traverse Area District Library.

Since January 23rd is National Reading Day, our program will be about exploring the resources that are offered by our local library. Members and prospective members won’t want to miss this fun meeting that will begin with a Library Tour and Scavenger Hunt by library staff.

After a short business meeting, everyone will practice reading some of their family’s old handwritten letters and documents.

Then we will create a library display that promotes our society and shows how our members serve their communities and veterans.

A box will be there to collect books for the USO’s Read2Connect Program that supports military children’s literacy, so please bring a couple of books to donate to this project.