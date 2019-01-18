Charlevoix’s state representative to lead Northern Caucus

The Michigan House’s Northern Caucus, chaired by Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona, will begin the …

The Michigan House’s Northern Caucus, chaired by Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona, will begin the new term with a historic number of leadership roles.

For the first time in the history of the Michigan Legislature, the Speaker of the House, Majority Floor Leader, and Speaker Pro-Tempore will all be members of the Northern Caucus. Cole, who represents the 105th District in the Northern Lower Peninsula, has stepped into his new role as Majority Floor Leader and will also serve as vice chairman of the Government Operations Committee.

“The rural values, working class determination, and unsurpassed resourcefulness of Northern Michigan will now be leading the Legislature,” Cole said. “It is an absolute honor to lead a caucus of such esteemed, genuine, and experienced members. The Northern Caucus has accomplished so much over the past few years and this term will be synonymous.”

Along with the three leadership roles, five other members in the Northern Caucus will be chairing committees.