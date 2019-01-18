Charlevoix’s state representative to lead Northern Caucus— January 18, 2019
The Michigan House’s Northern Caucus, chaired by Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona, will begin the new term with a historic number of leadership roles.
For the first time in the history of the Michigan Legislature, the Speaker of the House, Majority Floor Leader, and Speaker Pro-Tempore will all be members of the Northern Caucus. Cole, who represents the 105th District in the Northern Lower Peninsula, has stepped into his new role as Majority Floor Leader and will also serve as vice chairman of the Government Operations Committee.
“The rural values, working class determination, and unsurpassed resourcefulness of Northern Michigan will now be leading the Legislature,” Cole said. “It is an absolute honor to lead a caucus of such esteemed, genuine, and experienced members. The Northern Caucus has accomplished so much over the past few years and this term will be synonymous.”
Along with the three leadership roles, five other members in the Northern Caucus will be chairing committees.
- Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield will serve as chairman of the Legislative Council Committee and vice chairman of the House Fiscal Governing Committee.
- Speaker Pro-Tem Jason Wentworth will serve as chairman of the Committee on Reducing Car Insurance Rates.
- Rep. Beau LaFave, of Iron Mountain, will be chairman of the Military, Veterans and Homeland Security Committee and the vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
- Rep. Sue Allor of Wolverine will chair the Natural Resources and Environmental Quality Appropriations Committee.
- Rep. Daire Rendon, of Lake City, will be the chairwoman of the Insurance Committee and vice chairwoman of the Committee on Families, Children and Seniors. Rendon will also be the vice chairwoman of the Committee on Reducing Car Insurance Rates.
- Rep. Scott VanSingel, of Grant, will be the chairman of Higher Education and Community Colleges Appropriations Committee.
- Rep. Sara Cambensy, of Marquette, will be the minority vice chairwoman of the Committee on Commerce and Tourism.
- Rep. Larry Inman, of Williamsburg, will be the chairman of Military, Veterans Affairs, and State Police Appropriations Committee and the chairman of the Joint Capitol Outlay Committee.
- Rep. Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann, will be the chairman of the Transportation Committee.
- Rep. Michele Hoitenga, of Manton, will be chairwoman of the Committee on Communications and Technology.
- Rep. Greg Markkanen, of Hancock, will be vice chairman of the Insurance Committee.