Charlevoix Transit planning workshops

Help Plan the Future for Charlevoix County Transit by joining their upcoming community workshops.

Charlevoix County Transit invites you to participate in planning for the system’s future through a series of upcoming workshops in which you’ll have the opportunity to:

– Hear about the results of several surveys that obtained input from customers, employers, and the community;

– Provide your input on potential improvements to existing services; and

– Learn how you can stay involved in efforts to improve transit services in Charlevoix County.

Your input is valuable and your participation appreciated, so please plan to join us at one of these workshops:

• Boyne City Hall, 319 North Lake St. in Boyne City on Wednesday Oct. 9, from 8:30–11:30 a.m.

Registration begins at 8 a.m.

• Charlevoix County Administrative Building, Pine Lake Room (downstairs), 203 State St. in Charlevoix, on Wednesday Oct. 9, from 1:30–4:30 p.m. Registration begins at 1 p.m.

• Peaine Township Hall, 36830 Kings Hwy on Beaver Island, Thursday Oct. 10, from 9:30–12:30 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

• East Jordan EMS Building, 555 Maple St. in East Jordan, on Friday Oct. 11, from 9–11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

• Boyne City Taproom Great Lakes Lounge, 220 South Lake St. in Boyne City, on Wednesday Oct. 9, from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Appetizers and Non-alcoholic Beverages provided. Registration begins at 6 p.m.

RSVP/Questions: Call the Charlevoix County Transit office at 582-6900 or via e-mail at info@cctransit.org.

To schedule a ride, contact Charlevoix County Transit at 582-6900.

Unable to Attend? Submit your ideas, suggestions, and comments related to transit services in Charlevoix County to ddalton@kfhgroup.com by Oct. 14.

Charlevoix County Transit will have a bus at the 41st Annual Charlevoix Apple Festival from 1–5 p.m. on Friday Oct. 11.

Stop by and provide your thoughts on transportation needs and potential improvements.