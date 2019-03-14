Charlevoix transit closed Good Friday

News Boyne City Gazette

Charlevoix County Transit will be close Friday April 19 in observance of Good Friday.

Normal service hours will resume on Saturday April 20.

Charlevoix County Transit provides safe, affordable and friendly transportation throughout all of Charlevoix County. Specializing in Demand Response, we also provide medical trips to local and out of county hospitals and care facilities

Charlevoix County Transit is committed to the health and beauty of our special corner of Michigan.

With that in mind we are currently converting our fleet to propane so that we have reduced our carbon foot print and help the beauty of this area last.

Charlevoix County Transit main office is located at 1050 Brockway St. in Boyne City.

Contact them at (231) 582-6900 or by email at Info@cctransit.org

