Cvx Sheriff community night

Featured

News

Photo Galleries Boyne City Gazette 130

The Charlevoix County Sheriff Office participated in the Tuesday Aug. 6 National Night Out event …

The Charlevoix County Sheriff Office participated in the Tuesday Aug. 6 National Night Out event with refreshments, educational booths, and fun for the whole family. This photo gallery features highlights from the event. National Night Out is a yearly community-building campaign which promotes strong police-community partnerships and builds neighborhood camaraderie, making our neighborhoods and communities stronger and safer places to live and work. Photos by Chris Faulknor