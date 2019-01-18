Charlevoix Montessori to celebrate being a School of Choice

Northern Michigan students and educators are joining together at 9 a.m. on Monday Jan. 21 to …

Northern Michigan students and educators are joining together at 9 a.m. on Monday Jan. 21 to celebrate the progress and learning underway at Charlevoix Montessori Academy for the Arts.

School leaders are inviting the community to a kick-off event at the school and to celebrate what it means to be a school of choice.

The event coincides with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

“Each day we come to school inspired because we know that parents throughout Northern Michigan have entrusted us with the education of their child,” said Charlevoix Montessori Academy for the Arts Administrator Amanda Minaker. “The sort of responsibility we feel has inspired us to give our best on a daily basis.”

She added, “Pro-school choice policies are making a real difference in Michigan. The type of learning environment and culture we are creating is benefiting children across our great state.”

The event is open to media and to the public.

For more information, contact Amanda Minaker at (231) 547-9000 or aminaker@cma.edu.