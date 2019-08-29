Charlevoix courts, clerk news

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Shawn Trevor McPherson, 40 of Boyne City, disturbing the peace. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Lauren Paige Hernandez, 19 of Boyne City, operating with no valid license. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Lucas Jesse Hoaglund, 27 of Boyne City, attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.

To serve 16 months to 24 months in prison, pay $608 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

• Turnbull Paint and Stain by Mark and Brad Turnbull at PO Box 47 in Boyne Falls

• Compassionate RN by Shelley McCullough at 13208 Maple Street in Charlevoix

• DLW Painting by David Willingham at 428 Griffin Road in East Jordan

• Timberlane Terrace Road Fund by Timothy Pienta and Maureen Frey at 13363 Timberlane Drive in Ellsworth

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

John Paul Thompson, 29 and Alyssa Kae McCarry, 27, both of Boyne City