Charlevoix courts and clerk info

The latest Charlevoix County District and Circuit Courts cases, and Charlevoix County Clerk filings of …

The latest Charlevoix County District and Circuit Courts cases, and Charlevoix County Clerk filings of DBA, marriage, and divorce.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

William Harry Hutto III, 57 of Pellston, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Raymond Clarence Osier, 37 of Charlevoix, unlawful use of a license plate. To pay $250 in fines and costs.

Kelly Ann Lynd, 42 of Hopkins, MN, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 85 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for 18 months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $925 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

• Psykhe Press by Kim Richelle Jensen at 12088 Arbutus Avenue in Charlevoix

• Wells Towing by Jason Wells and Richard Wells at 1201 State Street in Charlevoix

• Homer Williams Log Works by Homer Williams at 318 West Division Street in Boyne City

• 10% Handyman Services by Matthew and Andrea Coston at 305 Garfield Street in East Jordan

• Martha’s Cleaning by Martha Stolt at 6575 Camp Daggett Road in Boyne City

• Mark C’s Trees, LLC by Mark Contrucci at 328 Old State Road in Boyne City

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Ryan Heath Cook, 41 of Charlevoix and Lindsay Ruth Green, 27 of Monclova, Ohio

Dustin Edward Rens, 25 and Tetiana Tsapenko, 24, both of Charlevoix

Drue Douglas Wright, 30 and Kelsey Ann Joneson Stark, 29, both of Boyne City

Chancelor Steward Hayes, 25 and Emily Marie Collins, 25, both of Elmira

Nicholas Hunter Wilcox, 21 and Courtney Louise Stahl, 27, both of Boyne City

Joshua Alexander Niemer, 27 and Rachael Lynn Sherry, 27, both of Perrysburg, Ohio

Andrew Jason Smith, 30 of Boyne City and Jennifer Faith McKenna, 24 of West Bloomfield

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

Joshua Vargas vs. Molly Vargas

Steven Bolden vs. Aimee Bolden