Charlevoix County’s state legislators at work

Charlevoix County’s legislators Cole and Schmidt voted on a number of proposed laws recently. Those bills included Freedom of Information Act changes and an highway honoring Aretha Franklin.

• House Bill 4009, Expand Freedom of Information Act to legislature: Passed 107 to 0 in the House

To extend the Freedom of Information Act to legislators, whose offices are currently exempt, subject to number of specific exceptions proposed by House Bill 4015.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 4015, Establish open records request exceptions for legislature: Passed 107 to 0 in the House

To define the records that would be exempt from Freedom of Information Act requests to the state legislature, and establish appeals procedures for denials of records or excessive fees.

Communications with constituents would not be subject to disclosure, along with other exceptions including records with personal financial, health, internet use and other details; preliminary and advisory communications within or between legislative bodies other than purely factual matters; records of ongoing legislative investigations and more.

The bill would also exempt from disclosure records held by the Republican and Democratic caucuses.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 4008, Extend Freedom of Information Act to governor: Passed 107 to 0 in the House

To extend the Freedom of Information Act to records in the possession of the governor and lieutenant governor’s offices and staff, which are currently exempt.

House Bill 4007 proposes a number of specific exceptions and exemptions to such disclosures.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 4007, Establish open records request exceptions for governor: Passed 107 to 0 in the House

To establish specific exceptions to the proposal in House Bill 4008 to repeal the exemption of records in the possession of the governor and lieutenant governor’s offices from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

These exceptions include records related to gubernatorial appointments; sanctions on judges; pardons, reprieves and commutations; executive budget preparations; deficit-related spending cuts; the annual state-of-the-state address; records subject to executive privilege; communications with constituents; and information related to security, employee personal information and cell phone numbers.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 4060, Honorary road designation for Aretha: Passed 101 to 6 in the House

To designate a portion of M-10 in Detroit as the “Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway.”

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

wwwMichiganVotes.org

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting