Charlevoix County Sheriff incident reports and warnings

• Sheriff Chuck Vondra advises citizens of a telephone scam where the caller identifies themselves as the Social Security Administration calling to advise the citizen their social security number has been compromised and citizens are directed to push #1 for a representative who comes on the phone asking for the citizen’s social security number.

Do not talk to or give out any numbers to any person on the telephone.

Social Security Administration will never call and would not ask you for your number.

• On March 1 at approximately 9 p.m. the Charlevoix County Sheriff Office responded to a stabbing on Kings Highway in Peaine Township.

Sheriffs arrived and ascertained two men had a verbal fight that escalated into a physical altercation ending with Gregg Evans, 60 years old of Beaver Island, stabbing the other man.

Evans was taken into custody where he was booked and lodged at the Charlevoix County Jail and later charged by the Charlevoix County Prosecutor with Assault with the Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder. Evans was arraigned and bond was set.

Evans has since posted bond and was released from custody.

The sheriff office was assisted by Beaver Island Fire & EMS.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff s Office.

• The sheriff office is investigating cases of counterfeit hundred dollar bills being passed throughout the county.

Charlevoix Munson Hospital received one of the counterfeit bills back in December, another bill was recovered at the Boyne Falls School.

The counterfeit one hundred dollar bills have small Chinese symbols on the backside of the bill.

The same bills have been passed at numerous locations in Emmet County.

The sheriff has developed a suspect and conducted a search warrant in the dissemination of the counterfeit bills and will be requesting charges through the prosecutor’s office.

The sheriff reminds businesses to carefully inspect any hundred dollar bills taken as payment to ensure they are legitimate.