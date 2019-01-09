Charlevoix County Planning Commission meets Jan. 10

The Charlevoix County Planning Commission will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday Jan. …

The Charlevoix County Planning Commission will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 10 in the Commissioner Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim St., in Charlevoix.

The meeting is open to the public, and all who are interested are invited to attend.

The tentative agenda is attached.

The meeting packet is available on the County website at:

http://www.charlevoixcounty.org/parks_and_planning/planning_commission.php

If you have any questions, please contact the Charlevoix County Parks & Planning Department at (231) 547-7234 or planning@charlevoixcounty.org.