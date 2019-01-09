BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
January 9, 2019 - Whitmer Announces Director of Northern Michigan Office
January 9, 2019 - OPINION: Extend FOIA to Michigan legislature
January 9, 2019 - Charlevoix County Planning Commission meets Jan. 10
January 9, 2019 - Veteran of the Month – Calvin Dougherty
January 9, 2019 - Letters to the Editor

Charlevoix County Planning Commission meets Jan. 10

— January 9, 2019

The Charlevoix County Planning Commission will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 10 in the Commissioner Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim St., in Charlevoix.

The meeting is open to the public, and all who are interested are invited to attend.

The tentative agenda is attached.

The meeting packet is available on the County website at:

http://www.charlevoixcounty.org/parks_and_planning/planning_commission.php

If you have any questions, please contact the Charlevoix County Parks & Planning Department at (231) 547-7234 or planning@charlevoixcounty.org.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Thursday
Overcast
10%
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Mostly Cloudy
10%
Mostly Cloudy
Friday
Mostly Cloudy
20%
Overcast
Friday Night
Overcast
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2019
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  