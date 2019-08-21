Charlevoix County courts, clerks info

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Thomas Victor Vachon Jr, 47 of Charlevoix, operating while intoxicated. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 90 days on electronic monitor, 316 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for two years, submit to drug and alcohol testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,125 in fines and costs.

Spencer Robert Bruce, 22 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to drug and alcohol testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Michael Ryan Grobaski, 35 of Boyne Falls, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to drug and alcohol testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Gary Paul Rajewski, 51 of Kawkawlin, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to drug and alcohol testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Justin Trevore Breveard, 29 of South Bend, Indiana, operating with presence of drugs. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to drug and alcohol testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Angelina Josephine Totten, 31 of Boyne Falls, operating with license suspended/revoked/denied. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Shanda Joy Miller, 31 of Rockford, disorderly person/drunk. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Ronica Neuhoff, 52 of Boyne City, reckless use of a firearm; possession of a firearm under the influence. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 34 days served, 59 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to drug and alcohol testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,125 in fines and costs.

Thomas Andrew Halick, 57 of Lansing, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to drug and alcohol testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Hannah Marie-Lynn Cahalan, 21 of Charlevoix, assault and battery. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 30 days served. Fines and costs suspended.

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Martha Grace Burger, 61 of Charlevoix, operating while intoxicated with third offense notice. To serve 180 days in jail with credit for two days served, 148 days held in abeyance. To pay $1,290 in fines and costs and $14,212 in restitution.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Max Services by Max Hersha at 1008 Mill Street in East Jordan

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

• James Irwin Bernardin III, 33 and Sloane Tirotta Michel, 31, both of Chicago, Illinois

• Adam Joseph VanStedum, 35 of Ellsworth and Kendra Lynn Willett, 35 of Charlevoix

• Christopher David Nash, 42 of Huntington Beach, California and Laura Lea Gorringe, 35 of East Hampton, Connecticut

• Steven Daniel Bowker, 27 and Gina Baines Holder, 30, both of Brooklyn, New York