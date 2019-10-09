Charlevoix County courts, clerk news

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Jaylen Francis Fiel, 20 of Boyne City, attempted gross indecency between male and female. To serve 180 days in jail with credit for 108 days served. To pay $898 in fines and costs.

Klayton Marshall Seavey, 38 of Elmira, assault and battery. To serve 180 days in jail with credit for two days served. To pay $948 in fines and costs.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Nathaniel Jamal Burks, 34 of Charlevoix, allowing a person with a suspended license to drive. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

Logan Gene Russell, 20 of East Jordan, allowing an unlicensed minor to drive. To serve one day in jail with credit for one day served, pay $350 in fines and costs.

Dylan James Colbeck, 31 of Petoskey, trespassing. To serve 30 days in jail with credit for one day served and 29 days work release. To pay $125 in fines and costs, $1,561.85 in restitution.

Cameron Ray Boyd, 23 of Williamsburg, attempting resisting/obstructing police. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 364 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, pay $975 in fines and costs.

Jack William Hampton-Valler, 26 of Boyne City, impaired driving.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for six months, submit to drug and alcohol testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

James Lawrence Rostar, 58 of Boyne City, operating while intoxicated.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for six months, submit to drug and alcohol testing, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $725 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

• Wendy Crick Transformational Leadership Coaching by Wendy A. Crick at 1950 South Advance Road in East Jordan

• S&R Serviced by Stan Harwood and Robert Denise at 8091 Carson Avenue in Charlevoix

• Gotcha Cornered Painting Services by Ronald Jeffrey at 4826 North Crossover Drive in Bellaire

• Northern Shores Property Maintenance by Ryan Kasper at 3320 Hillview Road in Boyne Falls

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Joel Bradley Shoemaker, 37 and Katie Sue Way, 34, both of Charlevoix

Adrian Roberto Federici Demartino, 24 and Melissa Dawn Jankowski, 27, both of Riverview. Florida