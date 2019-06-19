Charlevoix County courts, clerk info

District Court The following cases were recently heard in …

Charlevoix County Courts and Clerk

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Dustin Wade Marr, 35 of East Jordan, contributing to the delinquency of a minor. To pay $550 in fines and costs.

Geoffrey Glenn Pasfield, 49 of Boyne City, failure to report an accident. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Debora Ann Downing, 52 of East Jordan, third degree retail fraud. To pay $425 in fines and costs, $43.35 in restitution.

DBA

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

• Charlevoix Maintenance Rental by Jacob Jensen at 11515 US-31 North in Charlevoix

• Dean Fish by Dean Fish at 2634 Center Street in Boyne Falls

• Great Lakes Site Development, Inc by Christopher and Jane Furness at 1675 M-75 South in Boyne City

• Tip of the Mitt Residential Services by Aaron Himmelspach at 24 Manning Drive in East Jordan

• McBain Agency by Jeremy McBain at 1305 Marion Center Road in Charlevoix

• Rudolf Services by Rudolf McManus at 2570 Forest Shores Drive in Charlevoix

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

• Joseph Denzel Carpenter, 28 and Ashley Claire Whitley, 35, both of Boyne City

• Riley Scott Simone, 22 and Natalie Jo McGuire, 21, both of Colts Neck, NJ

• Preston Collins Belford, 49 and Jessica Leigh White, 35, both of East Jordan

• Roger Charles McNeil, 57 and Rebecca Lucille Hinton, 53, both of East Jordan

• Daniel Oren Williams, 33 and Margaret Elaine Hannahan, 31, both of Chicago, IL