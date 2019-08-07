Charlevoix County courts, clerk info

The latest news from Charlevoix County Courts and Clerk’s office.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

David Alan Neal, 48 of Toledo, Ohio, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Stacey Ann Skeel, 46 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Cody Michael Anderson, 29 of Harbor Springs, larceny in a building. To serve 240 days in jail with credit for 66 days served, pay $2,548 in fines, costs, and restitution.

Kent Brendon Miller, 35 of Jackson, bringing contraband into a prison, possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, habitual offender notice. To serve 48 months to 20 years in prison, pay $616 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

• Robin Falls Cleaning by Robin Falls at 1006 Bridge Street, Apt 3 in Charlevoix

• Shaded Acres by Joseph Pace at PO Box 313 in Vanderbilt

• Boyne Country RV Park and Campground by Terry Jenkins at 1890 S. M-75 South in Boyne City

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

• Brian Scott Schild, 48 of Beaver Island and Sally Marie Dufree, 38 of Griffithville, Arkansas

• Guy Wayne Carter, 59 and Carol Jane McGovern, 52, both of Charlevoix

• Joshua Patrick Williams, 27 and Martina Christine Peterson, 24, both of East Jordan

• Irvin Thomas Moyer, 56 of Vanderbilt and Christopher Douglad Runyan, 48 of Lewiston

• Alexander Nicholas Brayman, 30 and Ashley Marie Thompson, 29, both of Los Angeles, California

• Gary Alan Dawson, 70 and Allison Lane Clock, 50, both of Charlevoix