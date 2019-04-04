Charlevoix County courts, clerk filings

The latest look at Charlevoix County District and Circuit Courts cases and Charlevoix County Clerk …

The latest look at Charlevoix County District and Circuit Courts cases and Charlevoix County Clerk filings.

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Alexander Eugene Buchanan, 26 of Grawn and Sophia Louise Glazier, 19 of Charlevoix

DBA

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

• Illumination Window Cleaning by Devon Tyler at 4689 St. Johns Road in East Jordan

• North Point Lawn by Michael Becker a 12244 Arbutus Ave in Charlevoix

• Travis Smith Builder by Travis Smith at 4622 Renkie Road in Boyne Falls

• CharlevoixCam by Kyle Kopytko at 5739 M66 North in Charlevoix

• Wicked Pixie’s helpers at 2445 S. M-66 #5 in East Jordan

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Matthew Klemens Silski, 22 of Boyne City, failure to report an accident, operating while intoxicated, failure to report an accident, illegal entry without permission.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 82 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $1,125 in fines and costs.

Evan Doyle Singer, 34 of South Lyons, impaired driving, disturbing the peace.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances, to pay $925 in fines and costs.

Tammy Lynn Burow, 55 of Pentwater, operating with a high BAC.

To serve 180 days in jail with credit for 16 days served, 150 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for 18 months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $1,075 in fines and costs.