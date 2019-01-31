Charlevoix County courts cases

The latest on cases filed in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Jessica Jean Thompson, 36 of Boyne City, third degree retail fraud. To pay $425 in fines and costs.

Ted David Trojanowski, 37 of Charlevoix, domestic violence.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $675 in fines and costs, not to have alcohol in home.

Norman Andrew Pavwoski,19 of Boyne City, Third Degree Retail Fraud.

To pay $425 in fines and costs.

Michael Bernard O’Brien, 61 of Boyne City, operating while intoxicated.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 60 days on electronic monitor, 92 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $925 in fines and costs.

James Ryan Larson, 30 of Boyne City, disorderly/drunk person.

To serve 90 days in jail with credit for three days served, 87 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To attend substance abuse classes, pay $350 in fines and costs.

Jaime Garcia Basse, 39 of Boyne Falls, impaired driving.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Tyler David Cooper, 26 of Boyne City, operating while intoxicated, driving with license suspended.

To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 30 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 334 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $1,375 in fines and costs, attend seven substance abuse meetings per week with written verification.

Justin Tyler Roberts, 27 of East Jordan, operating while intoxicated.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 34 days served, 59 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for one year, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $925 in fines and costs.

Donna Lynn Westerman, 57 of Novi, retail fraud second degree.

To serve 365 days in jail with 365 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT and drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To pay $700 in fines and costs, $36.00 in restitution.