Charlevoix County court cases, clerk filings

The latest Charlevoix County Clerk filings and courts news.

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

• Jason Howard Dean, 39 of Mesek, failure to pay child support. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served.

• Shawn David Howard, 49 of Boyne City, operating while intoxicated with third offense notice. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for 72 days served.

• Tristan Henry Field, 22 of Petoskey, breaking and entering-entering without breaking with intent.

To serve 330 days in jail with credit for 273 days served.

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

John Marklewitz vs. Ruth Marklewitz

Jessica Beckett vs. Anthony Beckett

Stacy Harman vs. Jeremiah Harman

Marriage Licenses

The following people have applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Jason Levi Hall, 39 of Charlevoix and Rachel Lynn Eckenrod, 47 of Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jonathan Richard Friske, 21 of Charlevoix and Evelyn Grace Swank, 21 of East Jordan

Chad Andrew Diss, 47 and Shelly Marie McCullough, 47, both of Charlevoix

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

• Great North Outdoor Adventures by James Holm at PO Box 24 in Ellsworth

• Superior Metal and Recovery by William Fitzpatrick at 5073 Thumb Lake Road in Boyne Falls

• S. Higgins Services by Scott Higgins at PO Box 99 in Boyne Falls

• Chief Tree and Snow Removal by Brandon Hillard at 6259 Lake Drive in Haslett