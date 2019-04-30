Charlevoix County clerk, courts

The latest rulings in Charlevoix County’s district and circuit court cases as well as filings …

The latest rulings in Charlevoix County’s district and circuit court cases as well as filings of marriage, divorce, and doing business as in the Charlevoix County Clerk Office.

DISTRICT

Kaytlyn Rae Melke, 25 of Charlevoix, no license on person. To pay $200 in fines and costs.

Lynne Loretta Mathis, 74 of Beaverton, trespassing. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Kyle Thomas Balch, 19 of Charlevoix, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 12 days served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 78 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Joseph Martin Elzinga, 58 of Charlevoix, operating while intoxicated, second offense. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for five days served, 360 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,375 in fines and costs.

Sylvester Vittiglio, 46 of Petoskey, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Joshua Leonard Cano, 30 of East Jordan, operating while intoxicated, second offense. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 34 days served, 305 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for two years, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,375 in fines and costs.

Michael Ray Trowbridge Sr, 50 of Alanson, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 20 days served.

Rebecca Marie Hughes, 29 of Petoskey, retail fraud, third degree. To pay $425 in fines and costs, $142.49 in restitution.

DBA