Charlevoix County Clerk, courts info

The latest Charlevoix County District and Circuit Courts cases, as well as filings of marriage, divorce, and DBA with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Larry Duane Peck, 66 of Boyne City, operating while intoxicated. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 93 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $925 in fines and costs.

Dustin Lee Pollaski, 28 of East Jordan, drunk/disorderly person. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Katelyn Marie Meads, 24 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Austin Andrew Colbeck, 22 of Charlevoix, aggravated assault. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 354 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for 18 months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $1,295 in fines and costs.

Jason Lee Payment, 42 of Boyne City, unlawful use of a license plate. To pay $250 in fines and costs.

DBA

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

MK Carpentry by Mike Karaszewski at 304 M-75 North in Boyne City

McConcrete by Sam McClees at 205 Lakeland Court in Petoskey

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Andrew William Short, 26 and Amanda Josephine Bayagich, 26, both of Chicago

Miles Christopher Heille, 24 and Gabrielle Elizabeth Heese, 26, both of Minnesota

Joey Edward Nelski, 24 and Kayla Marlene Razanouski, 22, both of Charlevoix

Jason Lynn Sager, 38 and Elaine Marie Meir, 36, both of East Jordan

Christopher John Henderson, 35 and Tiffany Lynn Chipman, 30, both of Charlevoix