Charlevoix County clerk and courts info

The latest filings with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office as well as recent cases in Charlevoix County’s District and Circuit courts.

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Natalie Ann Lange, 49 of Traverse City, disturbing the peace. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Mitchell Lee Baker, 18 of Boyne City, trespassing. To be placed on probation for three months, pay $200 in fines and costs.

Jeremy James Romine, 35 of Charlevoix, possession of marijuana. To serve one day in jail with credit for one day served, pay $575 in fines and costs.

Michael Robert Turcott II, 39 of Petoskey, attempted NSF checks—three within ten days. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 364 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $450 in fines and costs.

Anthony Eugene Shearer, 36 of Charlevoix, stalking. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, 354 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for five years, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substance. To pay $1,075 in fines and costs.

DBA

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

Michael Luker General Labor by Michael Luker at 2619 Charlevoix Road in Petoskey

Donto Kennels by Walter Wojan at 5133 Barnard Road in Charlevoix

Donto Storage by Walter Wojan at 5133 Barnard Road in Charlevoix

R&K Cleaning Services by Rick French and Ken Sloboda at 707 A. Circle Drive in East Jordan

Fortunate Soul Massage Therapy & Bodywork by Erin Fortune at 101 River Street in Boyne City

Sutton Labrador Retrievers by Stephanie and Daniel Sutton at 1147 Sequanota Road in East Jordan

Daddy Frank’s by Hodgson Financial Enterprises, Inc. at 26320 Forest Avenue on Beaver Island

Alley Mac N’ Melts by Ashley Clark at 1776 S. Barnard Road in Charlevoix

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Pete Isaiah Swartzentruber, 26 of Leroy and Joanne A. Miller, 29 of East Jordan

Brian Lee Stinger, 50 and Trista Marie Vargo, 35, both of Boyne City

Brian Thai Phong Nguyen, 24 of Grand Rapids and Madison Rose Fassett, 23 of Charlevoix

Scott Thomas Tuck, 42 and Julie Annette Higbee, 46, both of East Jordan

Kenneth Edward Provost III, 28 and Heidi Michelle Friske, 31, both of Charlevoix

Miles Christopher Heille, 24 and Gabrielle Elizabeth Heese, 20, both of Minneapolis, MN