Charlevoix clerk, courts info

DOING BUSINESS AS
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
• Residential Rehabbers by Robert LaVake at 201 Bridge Street in East Jordan
• Recovery Media & Resources by Corey Winfield at 631 Boyne Avenue in Boyne City
• R&J Lawn and Maintenance by Roger Cicotte at 335 Collings Street in Boyne City
Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
Alexander Poltorak Ergo, 26 and Madison Lee Esch, 27, both of Lamoni, Iowa
Lisa Ann LaCross, 58 and Leslie Dawn Miller, 53, both of Vanderbilt, Michigan
Daniel James Drost, 51 of Ellsworth and Lori Lynn Ivester, 46 of Charlevoix
Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
• Timothy Hugh Carson, 29 of Petoskey, domestic violence with third offense notice.
To serve 24 to 60 months in prison with credit for 104 days served.
To pay $8,018 in fines, costs, and restitution.
• David Lee Rajala, 58 of Elmira, operating while intoxicated with third offense notice.
To serve 180 days in jail with credit for 47 days served, pay $1,358 in fines and costs.
District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
David Michael Thomas, 31 of East Jordan, operating without a valid license. To pay $200