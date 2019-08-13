Charlevoix Clerk, courts info

District Court The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court: Shannen Naomi Gee, 26 …

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Shannen Naomi Gee, 26 of East Jordan, operating a vehicle with no valid license. To serve 90 days in jail with credit for four days served, 86 days held in abeyance. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

Adrian Dale Davidson, 55 of East Jordan, disturbing the peace. To pay $300 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

JFK Construction by James Krout at 6685 North M-66, Lot #146 in Charlevoix

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Trina Lia VanderArk, 39 and Jull Suzanne Wilberg, 40, both of Illinois

Zachary Pfinsgraff, 30 and Steward Amalia Willis, 29, both of Chicago, Illinois

Dominic Edward Sumner, 36 and Sara Elizabeth Richards, 36, both of Boyne Falls

Kevin Mason Doby, 31 and Lindsey Allison Karp, 28, both of New York, NY

Jason Lee Nelson, 36 and Jamie Lynn-Riddle Sparks, 41, both of Hillsdale

Rodney George MacCready, 64 and Marianne Brown Fingado, 55, both of East Jordan

Alexander Michael Fountain, 22 of Ionia and Jessica Marie Dowty, 22 of Boyne City

Jason Thomas Major, 46 and Tiffany Leigh Fiducia, 39, both of Vanderbilt.