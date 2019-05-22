Charlevoix clerk, courts info

The latest information on Charlevoix’s district and circuit courts as well as filings with the county clerk’s office.
District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
Cheyenne Louise Woolever, 26 of East Jordan, disturbing the peace, assault and battery. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 87 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $675 in fines and costs, no contact with the victim, no assaultive behavior.
Kyle Allen Simon, 34 of Petoskey, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.
DOING BUSINESS AS
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
• Northern Michigan Hemp Farm by Debra and Nathan Jason at 6343 Ridge Road in East Jordan
• Ingersoll Home Improvement by Steven Ingersoll Jr. and Mark Ingersoll Jr. at 111 Terrace Drive in East Jordan
• Island Berry Farm by John E. Connaghan at 26284 Tom McCaulley Road on Beaver Island
• Logan’s Lawncare & Maintenance by Logan Sulak at 02462 Walloon Valley Road in Boyne City
• Summertime Squeeze Lemonade by Matthew J. Miller at 107 5th Street in East Jordan
217 Recovery by Corey Winfield at 631 Boyne Avenue in Boyne City
• J. Luxe Salon by Janaye Bajko and Jamila Bouer at 112 Michigan Ave. #70 in Charlevoix
• Cris Havens Carpentry by Cris Havens at 211 West Lincoln Street in Charlevoix
• Shepard’s Painting by Richard Shepard at 4402 Chatelet Drive in Boyne City
• J&J Bennington Enterprises by Bruce E. Janssen at Jodie L Adams-Janssen at 111 North East Street in Boyne City
Marriage Licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:
• Cody Robert Ellwanger, 25 of Boyne City and Alana Cynthia Boffa, 26 of Oakville, Ontario
• Keegan John Veihl, 28 of Anoka, Minnesota and Stephanie Marie Holm, 26 of East Jordan
• Robert Carl Stratton, 46 and Laurie Renee Smith, 47, both of Waterville, Ohio
• Brian James Vaeth, 51 of Beaver Island and Maria Yvonne Dal Pra, 48 of Wooster, Ohio
• Michael Bernard Jamo, 28 and Casey Ann Parker, 28, both of Chicago, Illinois
Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Jaylen Francis Fiel, 19 of Cadillac, attempted larceny in a building. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 199 days served, pay $1,058 in fines, costs, and restitution.
Molly Katherine Desch, 30 of Charlevoix, possession of a controlled substance (under 25 grams). To serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served.