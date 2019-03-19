Charlevoix clerk and courts

Here is the latest look at court cases and official filings in the Charlevoix County Circuit and District Courts as well as the Charlevoix County Clerk’s office.
District Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:
Draven William-Lee Lovett, 19 of Central Lake, unlawful use of a license plate. To pay $250 in fines and costs.
Jason Timothy Grubaugh, 28 of Petoskey, larceny $200-$1,000. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 359 days held in abeyance.
To be placed on probation for nine months, pay $675 in fines and costs.
Michael Sherman Holdorph, 31 of Boyne City, attempted tampering with an electronic monitoring device.
To serve 365 days in jail with credit for one day served, 364 days held in abeyance.
To pay $450 in fines and costs.
April Felise Meads, 39 of East Jordan, operating while intoxicated, second offense.
To serve 365 days in jail with credit for three days served, 30 days community service work in lieu of jail time, 332 days held in abeyance.
To be placed on probation for two years, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.
To pay $1,375 in fines and costs.
Michael Edward Left, 61 of Ellsworth, assault and battery. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance.
To be placed on probation for six months, submit to PBT/drug testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.
To pay $575 in fines and costs.
Matthew Wade Webster, 60 of Boyne City, retail fraud, third degree.
To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance; fines and costs suspended.
Circuit Court
The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:
Jaylen Francis Fiel, 19 of Cadillac, attempted larceny in a building.
To serve 45 days in jail with credit for five days served.
Divorce
The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:
• Tammy Lloyd vs. Brad Lloyd
• Christiana Witte vs. Justin Witte
• Hope Fauser vs. Stephen Fauser
• Kristina Wolgamott vs. Melvin Wolgamott
• Verne Merritt IV vs. Brianna Hatfield-Ellison
DOING BUSINESS AS
The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:
• Beaver Island Community Contra Dance, LLC by Larissa McGinnity and Cynthia Pryor at 26330 Carlisle Road on Beaver Island
• Edge Health Technology by John Brian Slater at 106 Upright Street in Charlevoix
• Lakeside Property Management by William P. Foley at 7976 Pincherry Road in Charlevoix
• Patchmasters by Doug Herrington at 270 Leroy Street in Boyne City
• Catz Cleaning Service by Catrina Norton at 3351 Kidder Road in East Jordan