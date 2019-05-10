Charlevoix bridge work next week

Work on the lights of Charlevoix’s bridge is expected to begin Monday May 13 (weather dependent) and be completed Saturday May 18.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has issued to a permit to contractors of the Charlevoix Bridge lighting project to install accent lighting beneath the US-31 bascule bridge.

Work will occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2VRud9v

This work will require a single-lane closure with a traffic shift. One lane will be open in each direction.