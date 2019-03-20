Chamber of commerce moving

The Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it will be moving.

In a Wednesday March 20 statement, Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Akin said the chamber will move from its current location of 28 South Lake St. to 115 South Lake St.

“While we have been extremely fortunate and grateful to utilize the city owned building … for decades as a chamber office, we felt it was time we explore a larger more professional work environment,” Akin said. “We have looked at various locations and have found a rental space we feel will meet our needs as a new location for the chamber office.”

At the chamber’s March 19 board of directors meeting, it was unanimously decided to move to the new location.

“It is with great excitement that, on May 1, we will open our doors at 115 South Lake St.,” Akin said. “Our address is new but our phone number and contact emails will not change.”

She added, “We appreciate your support and loyalty as a member which have allowed us to continue to grow. We plan to offer the same great services and benefits to our members just in a new location. We are hoping the move will be a seamless process with a possible closure of one or two days and will keep you updated as we move forward as to what those dates may be.”