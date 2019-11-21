Central Drug to serve former Huff customers

Ever since Bob Huff, owner and pharmacist of Huff Pharmacy and Jewelry, passed away, the …

Ever since Bob Huff, owner and pharmacist of Huff Pharmacy and Jewelry, passed away, the Huff family has tried their best to find a pharmacist who would continue the traditions of a family owned pharmacy from a Boyne City location. Unable to find one, they reached out to Central Drug Store.

“We are thrilled that the Huff family has asked us to partner with them to take care of their patients who want to stay with an independent pharmacy,” said Tyler Steffey, PharmD/Owner, Central Drug Store.

The Steffey family purchased Central Drug Store just two short years ago, and have already made a significant beneficial impact on the community.

Their Medication Synchronization, Strip Packaging, and Mail/Delivery Programs are making it more convenient for patients to get their medications while saving them time and money.

“When we met with the Steffey family and saw all the ways they were caring for their patients, we knew they were going to be a perfect partner for us and our patients. The Central Drug Store staff is a truly caring group of people, and we hope our patients are willing to give them a chance to be their pharmacy,” said Charity Patten, Bob Huff’s daughter.

All of the Huff Pharmacy patient records are currently available at Central Drug Store.

If patients decide to use a different pharmacy, they simply ask their new pharmacy to call Central Drug Store for their records.

All patients who would like to have Central Drug Store fill their prescriptions can either stop by or call to confirm their request.

If you have any questions, please call Huff Pharmacy at (231) 582-6514 or Central Drug Store at

(231) 547-2424.