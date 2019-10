Candidate Q&A Oct. 28 in Boyne

A public Q&A forum featuring candidates for two Boyne City Commission seats is 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday Oct. 28 at Boyne City Hall, 319 North Lake St. in the commission chambers.

If you can’t attend but would like to pose a question to the candidates, email your query to: kim@boynechamber.com

Sponsored by Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and Boyne City Gazette