Cancer survivors ice cream social June 2

Free

Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Northern Michigan is hosting a Cancer Survivors Ice Cream Social on Sunday June 2 from 1-3 p.m. at the John & Marnie Demmer Wellness Pavilion and Dialysis Center.

“Come see how life after cancer is more than just surviving. It’s about living well. And that’s something to celebrate,” says Kirk Parent, Regional Direction of Cancer Services with Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Northern Michigan. “You will find our community’s National Cancer Survivors Day® celebration filled with joy, hope, camaraderie, and compassion as we acknowledge our community’s cancer survivors. We will also recognize the contributions of their families, friends, and health care providers and raise awareness of the ongoing challenges faced by cancer survivors today.”

Please join us, rain or shine, to celebrate cancer survivorship.