Canada looks at nuclear waste sites near Lake Huron

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Gary Peters (MI) released the following statements raising concerns after the Nuclear Waste Management Organization in Canada announced potential sites to store nuclear waste near Lake Huron:

“This makes no sense. Canada has as much at stake as we do in protecting our Great Lakes. There is no justification for a nuclear waste site so close to Lake Huron to even be under consideration. I will reach out to the Canadian government as I have in the past when I led efforts to stop the last nuclear waste storage proposal. I am hopeful they will be willing to recognize and respect the deep concerns of the people of Michigan,” said Senator Stabenow.

“The Great Lakes provide drinking water to over 40 million people and are part of who we are as Michiganders. That’s why we need to do everything we can to protect the Great Lakes for future generations. I am extremely concerned about the possibility of hazardous nuclear waste being stored near the Great Lakes. Any accident could have catastrophic and long-term consequences to the health and well-being of Michigan and the country. I urge the Nuclear Waste Management Organization in Canada to reconsider naming a finalist location so close to the Great Lakes,” said Senator Peters.