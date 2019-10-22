Camp Sea Gull Park now open

After a positive visit from their insurance Risk Assessor, Hayes Township officials announced an opening date of Monday Oct. 21, for Camp Sea Gull.

“We are ahead of schedule for both Stage 1 and Stage 2 of work in the park. With the support and cooperation of our granting agencies, our board has been addressing all safety concerns and are excited to open our park to the public,” Supervisor Ron VanZee commented. “The grantors have expressed how pleased they are with the amount of work being done and have complimented our board on their efforts.”

Camp Sea Gull will be open from dawn to dusk.

There are several temporary safety measures in place throughout the park until more permanent ones can be installed.

Park rules are posted on the park kiosks, as well as other important information visitors might need.

The launch area is limited to small craft, such as kayaks and canoes, only due to the limited turning radius in the lower parking area.

The park is located off Lake Charlevoix, which has beautiful sweeping views of the fall foliage this time of year.

The fishing pier is the perfect spot to throw a line in, or just take a stroll and watch the sun set over the lake.

The Hayes Township board extend their thanks to the public as they have patiently waited to visit the park.

“It was of the utmost importance that we addressed as many of the park safety issues as possible this year. Looking ahead, we plan to have the temporary measures replaced with permanent ones in the spring, and the park will be on track to fully open for the 2020 season,” VanZee shared. “Our unified board has really shown their dedication with this project, and we will continue working hard for our residents.”

Hayes Township Camp Sea Gull Park is located at 8580 Boyne City Road, in Charlevoix.