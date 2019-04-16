Businesswoman luncheon April 23

Join Kathy Bardins, North Central Michigan College and Zonta of Petoskey, and Carlin Smith, Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce, as we celebrate the centennials of both the Petoskey Chamber and Zonta. This will be a fun luncheon filled with history, trivia and inspiration!

The luncheon is in the Library Conference of North Central Michigan College, 1515 Howard Street, Petoskey, MI.

Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon and presentation will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 for Connecting Women in Business Group members or $25 for all others.

Register and pay online and have a chance to win a free lunch (https://bit.ly/2Z9nSFj) The lunch menu is baked chicken, with creamy mushroom sauce, rice, veggie, tossed salad, & dessert.

Advance Registration is Required. Please Register online today (https://bit.ly/2Z9nSFj) or call 347-4150. Registration closes at 5pm on Friday, April 19. Any cancellations after this time or no-shows the day of the event will be invoiced.