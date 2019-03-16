Now it’s in 9th year, the Expo is dedicated to serving the Charlevoix area business community, visitors, and residents.
On Wednesday March 20 the Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 9th Annual Business Expo & Taste of Charlevoix from 4-7 p.m. at Castle Farms.
The Expo is one of the biggest networking events in northern Michigan.
Now it’s in 9th year, the Expo is dedicated to serving our business community, visitors and residents.
This is a must attend event for small business owners and executives who want to gain a competitive advantage, network with other business owners from throughout the area, and develop new business and client contacts.
Join us for one day only and take your company to the next level.
The Expo is not just for businesses!
The public is encouraged to come out and explore the exhibits to identity the latest products and services.
If you’re looking for a new banking institution, pharmacist, insurance agent or health care provider, this is it.
Don’t miss the opportunity to learn what our local companies and organizations can do for you.
The event will also include the Taste of Charlevoix, where area restaurants will showcase some of their signature dishes and culinary specialties for the opportunity to win the title of 2019 Best in Taste.
Admission is just $5 and includes 10 tastes, exciting give-a-ways, a cash bar, networking and more.
For more information call 231-547-2101 or email info@charlevoix.org