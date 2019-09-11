Business competition cancelled

The Charlevoix County Ignite Business Model Competition planning team unanimously decided to reschedule the competition for the upcoming year of 2020.

This decision, though unfortunate, will allow the committee more time to plan, fundraise, and educate the communities on what the event entails.

The planning team will reach out to any applicants who applied to notify them of the change. Anyone hoping to compete in the Charlevoix County Ignite competition will need to wait and apply next year.

Any sponsorship collected for the Charlevoix County Ignite competition will be refunded in full to the entity.

The Grand Event finale competition, Invest Cheboygan County, and Antrim Pitch Night are still on for this year and are still accepting applications until October 13.

For more information and questions please contact the NLEA office at 231-582-6482.