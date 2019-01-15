BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
January 15, 2019 - Due to health concerns, Boyne City Schools to close Jan. 16-18
January 15, 2019 - Sen. Stabenow, Peters look into potential plan to divert funds from Michigan to build border wall
January 15, 2019 - Boyne Ramblers seek football coach
January 15, 2019 - Boyne City Commission Jan. 8 meeting
January 15, 2019 - Boyne’s Got Talent auditions Jan. 21-22

Boyne's Got Talent auditions Jan. 21-22

Get your acts together and show off your talent at the Boyne’s Got Talent talent show sponsored by the Boyne City High School Student Council.

 

Open auditions for Boyne’s Got Talent will be held 3:30-6 p.m. on Monday Jan. 21 and 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 22 in the Boyne City High School auditorium. Auditions are open to Boyne City students of all ages.

More info at (231) 439-8116 or
sclausen@boyne.k12.mi.us

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three acts. The Boyne’s Got Talent event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 26 at the auditorium. Cost is $5 per person.

For singing and dancing acts, bring the music you will be using for your performances to your audition. It is preferred that your music be on a USB or an emailed MP3. Accompaniment for singing acts must be without vocals.

There is a limit of four minutes per act.

 

