Boyne’s Got Talent auditions Jan. 21-22— January 15, 2019
Get your acts together and show off your talent at the Boyne’s Got Talent talent show sponsored by the Boyne City High School Student Council.
Open auditions for Boyne’s Got Talent will be held 3:30-6 p.m. on Monday Jan. 21 and 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 22 in the Boyne City High School auditorium. Auditions are open to Boyne City students of all ages.
More info at (231) 439-8116 or
sclausen@boyne.k12.mi.us
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three acts. The Boyne’s Got Talent event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 26 at the auditorium. Cost is $5 per person.
For singing and dancing acts, bring the music you will be using for your performances to your audition. It is preferred that your music be on a USB or an emailed MP3. Accompaniment for singing acts must be without vocals.
There is a limit of four minutes per act.