Boyne’s 2019 robotics team

— February 21, 2019

Meet the 2019 Boyne City Blaze Robotics team and its new robot.

 

All Systems Go for B.C. Blaze to launch into DESTINATION: DEEP SPACE, at the upcoming FRC District Competitions.

This year, BC Blaze will be competing at the Southfield District from Feb. 28 to March 2 and at the Lake Superior State University District from April 4-6.

Based on performance and points earned at Districts, BC Blaze will hopefully advance onto the State Competition for the 4th consecutive year, which will be held at Saginaw Valley State University.

B.C. Blaze has grown into a team of 38 High School Students and 3 Middle School Students.

January 6th Boyne City proudly hosted Kick Off in which 37 area schools attended for the sixth straight year.

Since Kick Off, team members and mentors have been working hard, building a robot that will play this year’s game.

The challenge presented by FRC’s game, DESTINATION: DEEP SPACE, requires teams to create a robot to do the following: navigate through a “sand storm” with vision tracking, deliver hatches and cargo to a rocket that features three levels and a cargo ship with eight bays, and to end the game the robot must climb onto one of three platforms, and as every year, the robot must maneuver the field swiftly.

BC Blaze would like to thank the entire community of Boyne for supporting the team during its eight seasons; B.C. Blaze looks forward to spreading STEAM to the community for many years.

If you or your business would be interested in sponsoring BC Blaze, please contact them at bcblaze@boyne.k12.mi.us.

 

