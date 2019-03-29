Boyne Vallley Catholic Events

• Communal Penance: Thursday, April 4 at 6:30 pm at St. Matthew.

• The Little Rock Scripture Study group will be held at noon at St. Augustine. Participants are asked to bring a lunch. See Joann Gibes for more info.

• Stations of the Cross: Held Monday evenings at 7:00 pm at. St. Augustine during the season of Lent and each Friday evening at 7:00 pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.

• Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community invited.

• Book Club: Tuesday morning at 10:00 am at St. Matthew’s.

• Lenten Talk and Soup Supper: Beginning at 5:30 pm with the Lenten talk topic “A Journey with our Saints, followed by soup supper potluck beginning at 6:00 pm

RCIA: Tuesday evening at 6:30pm at St. Matthew in Boyne City after at Soup Supper

Eucharistic Adoration: To be held on Wednesday at 9 am – noon at St. Augustine; 3-6 pm at St. Matthew.