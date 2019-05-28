Boyne Valley Catholic weekly events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on June 2nd, the Seventh Week of Easter:

Baccalaureate Mass Next Sunday at the 9 am and 11 am liturgies: We will be honoring our graduates from St. Matthew and St. Augustine parishes. Please join us as we pray for them as they begin this new journey. A reception will be held in the parish hall after the liturgies. The graduates are: Andrew Florenski, Josie Smith, Hunter Sparks, Gabbi Marley, Lucia Brzezinski, Kipp Ciesielski, Blake Courtright, Katherine Harmeling, Cora Hauger ,and Gabe Wright. Congratulations to all of our Graduates!

RCIA Inquiry: Our first inquiry session will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 6:30 pm. We invite anyone who may have an interest in the Catholic faith to join us. If you know of someone, please let them know that a new inquiry session is beginning. Better yet, call them and tell them that you would be happy to take them to the first session

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

Summer Book Club News! The reading club will be held on Wednesday evening at 6pm at the Place’s home on June 8th. The book we are reading is “Crazy Love” by Frances Chan. Anyone interested in attending, please email Cindi Place at cindiplace@gmail.com or call 231-582-9700.

Grief Support Group In coordination with our Stephen’s Ministry, BVCC will be offering a Grief Support Group each week on Wednesday at 7:00 pm. People experiencing grief can feel a void that at times can seem insurmountable. As time moves on, many who are grieving feel a need to share their joys, memories, and even their despair about their loved one. It is through open dialogue with others and our shared faith in the Risen Christ that we can hopefully begin to heal. For more information, please contact Doug and Janice Reynolds, or Marilyn Cleary.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: at 8 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.