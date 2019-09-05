Boyne Valley Catholic news

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on September 8th the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time:

Parent meeting and registration:

We are ready to begin a new year of Faith Formation and Youth Ministry.

There will be a very important parent’s meeting on Sunday, September 8th at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew parish hall.

This meeting is for all those who have children and youth in grades Pre-K through 12.

You will have a chance to register your son and/or daughter for class and youth ministry, and also get the calendar for the year.

You will also have a chance to meet the catechetical team, and also received the information for the sacramental preparation year.

We will begin classes and youth ministry for those in Grades Pre-K through 12 on September 15th. Please call the office if you have any questions.

Reminder – Annual Day of Prayer and Renewal Registration Forms:

Please return your registration forms for our Annual Day of Prayer and Renewal by September 10th! This plans to be a wonderful day of rest, reflection, and renewal. I know that so many of us are busy, but please take the time for 5 hours on the 18th of September to treat yourself to a great day of renewal. You will not be disappointed! For more information please call the office.

Daily Mass: Is being held on Thursday’s at 8:00 am at St. Augustine’s and at 8:00 am on Friday’s at St. Matthew’s. This will be our regular weekly schedule. Please join us for morning worship.

Little Rock: The Little Rock Scripture today group will begin its fall study on Monday, September 9th at noon at St. Augustine’s. This fall, the group will be studying the book of Jerimiah. There will be eleven sessions with this study, which will conclude on November 18th. All participants are asked to bring a lunch. Anyone interested is welcomed to attend! For more information, please contact Joann Gibes at 549-2876.

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

RCIA: The RCIA group continues to meet on Tuesday evenings a 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s. Anyone interested in learning about the Catholic faith and a possible journey to the Church is welcome to attend.

Someone asked me the other day if it was too late to join the process since we have been meeting all summer. It is never too late to join!

If you know of someone who has an interest in Catholicism, please invite them to be a part of RCIA.

If you would rather have me call them, please provide me with their contact information. Please continue to pray for those who are in the inquiry process.

Stephens Ministry: Will meet on Wednesday the 11th at 6:00 pm at St. Matthews.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: at 9 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.