Local Lenten and Holy Week events schedule

Boyne Valley Catholic Community provides a great number of opportunities for faith and fellowship during the upcoming religious holiday season. Here are the complete Lenten and Holy Week events schedules.

—LENTEN SCHEDULE—

Ash Wednesday (March 6th)

8:00 am Mass – St. Augustine

12:15 pm Word Service – St. Matthew

7:00 pm Mass – St. Matthew

MONDAYS

Stations of the Cross 7:00 pm@ St. Augustine

(Beginning March 11th )

Little Rock Scripture Study

Noon @ St. Augustine

TUESDAYS

Men’s Bible Study – 6:45 @ St. Matthew

Book Club – 10:00 am @ St. Matthew

Lenten Talk & Soup Supper (Begins March 12)

5:30 pm talk @ St. Matthew

6 p.m. Soup supper/Sandwich (potluck)

“A Journey with our Saints”

WEDNESDAYS

(Begins March 13)

Eucharistic Adoration

9:00 am until Noon – St. Augustine’s

3:00 pm until 6:00 pm – St. Matthew’s

FRIDAYS

(Begins March 8)

Stations of the Cross – 7:00 pm @ St. Matthew

*24 Hours for the Lord – Friday and Saturday,

April 5th and 6th – St. Mary Cathedral

*Communal Penance: Thursday April 4 at 6 p.m.

In addition: Little Black Books, Whole community catechesis, CRS rice bowls

—Holy Week Schedule—

Palm Sunday

Saturday April 13

5 pm at St. Matthew, Boyne City

Sunday April 14 9 am at St. Augustine, Boyne Falls

11 am at St. Matthew, Boyne City

Chrism Mass

Tuesday, April 16th

11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Gaylord. All are invited

TRIDUUM: Come Worship!

Holy Thursday April 18

Mass of the Lord’s Supper (First part of the Triduum Liturgy)

7:00 p.m. at St. Matthew, Boyne City

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until Night Prayer at 11 p.m.

Good Friday April 19

Ecumenical Service – Noon

Good Friday Service (Second part of the Triduum Liturgy) 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew, Boyne City

Holy Saturday April 20

Blessing of the Baskets of Food for the Easter Meal 10 a.m. at St. Augustine, Boyne Falls

Easter Vigil (Third part and the summit of the Triduum Liturgy)

9 p.m. at St. Matthew, Boyne City – please gather at the Easter Fire

Easter Sunday April 21

9 a.m. at St. Augustine, Boyne Falls

11 a.m. at St. Matthew, Boyne City