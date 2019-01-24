Boyne Valley Catholic events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and …

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on January 27th the third week in Ordinary Time:

Sunday January 27th: Children s Faith Formation/Junior and Senior meet at 5:30 pm at St, Matthews

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

RCIA: Will meet on Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.

Stephens Ministry will be held on Wednesday evening at 6:00 pm.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: at 10 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.

The Annual Souper Bowl of Caring will be held the weekend of February 2nd and 3rd. The Souper Bowl of Caring is about transforming the time around the Super Bowl into the nation’s largest celebration of giving and serving. This grass roots movement believes that young people have the ability to serve and should be given opportunities to lead their communities in helping others.

Every dollar collected through Souper Bowl of Caring will be donated back to our local food pantries in the Boyne Valley Catholic Community. Please support our youth ministry program as they reach out to help those most in need. Please give generously so we can support our local food pantries.