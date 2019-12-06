Boyne Valley Catholic events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on December 8th the 2nd Week of Advent:

Whole Community Night: We will be gathering on Sunday, December 8th at 5:30 pm to begin a new program called “ Catholics Reaching Out.” This new program is a result of the recent pastoral council survey that stated that one of our biggest priorities was to bring back those who have fallen away from the Church, along with trying to keep young adults and families involved.

This program, offered by Paulist Press Evangelization Ministries, gives us practical skills to reach out and help others find their way to the Catholic faith.

We will also begin to develop steps to reach out and welcome back.

There is no better time of year to begin this process of welcoming back our brothers and sister in Christ. Join us at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome!

Faith Formation and Jr.& Sr. High youth… 5:30 pm at St. Matthew’s.

Feast of the Immaculate Conception: Because the 8th of December falls on a Sunday this year, the feast has been transferred to Monday, the 9th. We will have Mass at 6pm on Monday at St. Matthew’s.

Daily Mass times will change from 8:00 am to 9:00 am beginning the week of December 1s,

Mass is offered on Thursday mornings at St. Augustine’s in Boyne Falls and Friday mornings at St. Matthew’s in Boyne City.

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

RCIA: Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s.

Stephens Ministry: Wednesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s.

Evening Prayer from the Liturgy of the Hours on Thursday evenings at 6 pm at St. Augustine’s

Eucharistic Adoration: Is being held on Thursday mornings in Advent at St. Augustine from 9:30-noon, and Friday’s at St. Matthew’s from 9:30 – noon.